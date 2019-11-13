Hapag-Lloyd expands fleet on Atlantic Loop 3 service between the US and Europe

Hapag-Lloyd is pleased to announce the addition of the 4,248 TEU vessel “Rio Grande Express” to its Atlantic Loop 3 Service (AL3) sailing between the United States and Europe.

Upgrading to a 6 vessel rotation will improve the reliability of the AL3 service for our customers and support our strategy of being number one for quality. The “Rio Grande Express” will be flagged under the United States, completing an entire loop of US Flag vessels, which will provide valuable opportunities for US mariners and reinforcing our commitment to the US Flag fleet. The AL3 service connects the vessel’s new homeport Houston (Texas) with the port of Hamburg in Germany.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd