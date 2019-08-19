Hapag Lloyd: General Rate Increase

North America Westcoast to Australia / New Zealand

In light of current market conditions, and with effect from October 1, 2019 Hapag-Lloyd will increase rates for all container types from the United States and Canada via West Coast ports of loading to Australia and New Zealand by the following amounts:

USD 100 per 20′ Container

USD 175 per 40′ Container

East Asia to South America Eastcoast

Please be informed that in light of current market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd will increase rates for all cargoes and all container types from East Asia to South America East Coast with effect from September 1, 2019 as follows:

USD 600 per Container



Source: Hapag Lloyd