Hapag-Lloyd will acquire a 30% stake in Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) and 50% of the shares of Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW) at JadeWeserPort. The terminal operator Eurogate continues to hold the remaining shares.

The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, contract closing is expected within a few months.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd