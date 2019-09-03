Hapag-Lloyd launches new Region South Europe

Hapag-Lloyd is splitting its Region Europe into northern and southern parts. In doing so, the world’s fifth-largest liner shipping company will remain close to global markets and serve customers from a total of six regions effective immediately.

The new Region South Europe, which will have its headquarters in the Italian port city of Genoa, aims to bolster Hapag-Lloyd’s competitive position in the Mediterranean region. It will include Area Italy, Area Iberia, Area Turkey, Area Egypt and Area Med Agents, which manages the company’s 15 agents in the region. The new head and senior managing director of Region South Europe will be Juan Pablo Richards, who previously oversaw business operations in Area Brazil.

At the same time, Region North Europe will focus on customers in Area Germany & Central Europe, Area Benelux, Area UK & Ireland, Area France and Area North. There, it will safeguard Hapag-Lloyd’s leading position under the proven leadership of Michael Pradel, Senior Managing Director of Region North Europe.

“An essential part of our Strategy 2023 is to further develop our organisation and ensure our proximity to markets and customers,” said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, adding: “Launching our sixth region will help us do exactly that, and I am very much looking forward to working with Juan Pablo Richards and Michael Pradel to further expand our already strong positions in Northern and Southern Europe.”

Source: Hapag-Lloyd