Hapag-Lloyd launches optimised app

Beginning immediately, all Hapag-Lloyd customers can make use of the advantages offered by the carrier’s optimised app. The app’s functionality has been expanded to include Quick Quotes and online booking. Quick Quotes makes the quotation process for container shipments faster, easier and more convenient – across the world and around the clock. In just a few seconds and no matter where they are, customers can request a binding offer and then book their container immediately and conveniently.

“Mobile applications and simple customer processes are extremely important to us – and that’s exactly why we have significantly improved the Hapag-Lloyd app,” said Ralf Belusa, head of Hapag-Lloyd’s Digital Channel and Incubation Unit. “For us, this is about creating the simplest and most intuitive customer experience possible. Binding offers within seconds and online booking of container shipments are an important step in the ongoing digitalisation of the supply chain.”

The Hapag-Lloyd app also offers even more features, such as ship schedules and shipment tracking. In addition, it provides customers with news as well as contact information for important customer service representatives. The app is seamlessly integrated into Hapag-Lloyd’s growing online business portal, which now enables customers to manage their container-shipping processes even more conveniently on their own.

The Hapag-Lloyd app is available for iOS and Android, and can now be downloaded from Google Play and the app Store.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd