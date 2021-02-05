Hapag-Lloyd offering block train connections in Ukraine As of today Hapag-Lloyd offers three block train connections in Ukraine

The trains complement the existing domestic service from the port city of Odessa to the main Ukrainian industrial centers of Kharkiv (UAHRK), Dnipro (UADNK) and Kiev (UAIEV). The new connections will cover 70 per cent of the country’s cargo origins and destinations by an own rail product. The rail service will be provided by NUNIT, the intermodal company of TransInvestService (TIS), the largest private terminal operator in Ukraine. The partnership will enable Hapag-Lloyd to offer three weekly block trains, made up of 30 to 45 platforms each, as well as to use the depots and facilities of TIS for the on-site storage and stowage of the cargo.

“We are very pleased to expand our services in Ukraine with these additional block train connections. The country is a strategically important market for Hapag-Lloyd in Eastern Europe. With the additional connections, we can now serve customers’ transport needs even better,” says Ekatarina Kovylaeva, Sales Director Area Med Agents at Hapag-Lloyd. “Customers now benefit from improved reliability in deliveries, as transit times are significantly shorter and trains reach destinations without stops.” Apart from Russia, Ukraine is the largest country by area in the center of Europe. It has been growing steadily for the past four years. As one of the world’s largest agricultural producers, the country ranks number five in global rail freight transport. Hapag-Lloyd has continuously grown in Ukraine since 2018 and is striving for further growth in the country.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd