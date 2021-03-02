Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Kenya

Today, Hapag-Lloyd opens a new office in Kenya. With its extended footprint in East Africa, Hapag-Lloyd will significantly grow its activities in and for Africa. While the main business will be managed from the port city of Mombasa, we will also be represented with in an office in the country’s capital Nairobi.

For our customers, the new office provides even better access to the East African market. 26 shipping experts will work hard to support you with local expertise and extensive market knowledge. Currently we operate two services to and from Kenya: The China Kenya Express Service (CKX) connects Kenya with the most important ports in Asia like Singapore and Shanghai, the East Africa Service (EAS2) connects the country with the west coast of India and Jebel Ali in Dubai.

Our Kenya office will consist of many familiar faces you have become used to communicating with over the years. Prashant Sindhwani, former Operations Director for Area India, will lead the team as Country Manager Kenya.

“We are happy to welcome the new team and our Country Manager Prashant Sindhwani to the Hapag-Lloyd family. I am confident that the team will fully deliver on our strategy in Africa” says Rogelio Busto, Managing Director Area South and East Africa at Hapag-Lloyd.

“Kenya is the economic hub of East Africa and the most important and vibrant growth region on the continent,” says Dheeraj Bhatia, Senior Managing Director Region Middle East at Hapag-Lloyd. “Our new office in Kenya will support our ambitious growth plans for the African continent.”

Hapag-Lloyd is very much looking forward to further supporting you in growing your business to and from Kenya.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd