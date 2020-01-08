Hapag-Lloyd opens new Quality Service Center in Mauritius

Yesterday Hapag-Lloyd opened a new Quality Service Center (QSC) in Mauritius. The QSC will explicitly serve Africa, one of Hapag-Lloyd’s fastest growing markets.

Quality Service Centers are an important cornerstone of Hapag-Lloyd´s Strategy 2023. They gather selected functions from different Areas under one roof, enabling synergies and delivering on the Quality Promises towards the customers. Hapag-Lloyd has already established several QSCs around the world – in Atlanta (USA), Suzhou (China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Mumbai (India), Bogota (Colombia), Viña del Mar (Chile) and Santos (Brazil).

“Mauritius was chosen because the island provides a modern infrastructure, a skilled workforce as well as a unique mix of spoken languages, especially English and French. This will enable us to serve our customers in their native languages”, said Dheeraj Bhatia, Senior Managing Director Region Middle East.

The QSC in Mauritius will begin its operations as of today with around 100 employees. Within the next two years it is expected to double the number of employees and provide great opportunities for graduates or experienced professionals.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd