Hapag-Lloyd presents its first quality promises and goals

Hapag-Lloyd has defined a set of ten quality promises that cater to the needs of its customers. The company has now unveiled the first three of these promises and related goals: fast booking response, timely and correct bill of lading, and accurate invoicing. The first three promises aim to ensure prompt and precise documentation as well as to optimise document traffic between Hapag-Lloyd and its customers – thereby enabling both parties to save time and money. Seven additional quality promises will be launched gradually in the upcoming quarters until early 2021.

“Our quality promises will be the foundation of our partnership with our customers and pave the way for necessary quality improvements in our industry,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd. “The promises are formulated in concrete terms, make our success measurable and create transparency. In this way, we are offering our customers direct added value.”

Hapag-Lloyd’s first three quality promises and goals in detail

Fast booking response: Hapag-Lloyd has set itself the goals to issue booking confirmations within one business hour in 85 percent of cases and within eight business hours in 98 percent of cases. As a result, customers can benefit from more predictable supply chains.

Timely and correct of bill of lading: We have set ourselves the goals to sending our customers a draft bill of lading within four business hours in 80 percent of cases and within eight business hours in 95 percent of cases. In addition, we aim to provide the final bill of lading after one business day of vessel departure in 95 percent of cases. As a result, our customers can promptly receive a proof of shipment for forwarding to banks, insurance companies or customs authorities.

Accurate invoicing: Hapag-Lloyd has set itself the goal to provide its customers with an accurate invoice for the agreed amount in minimum 97 percent of cases. As a result, customers can benefit from higher cost transparency. In addition, losses in revenue due to incorrect oncharging of transport costs can be avoided.

Making progress measurable

Hapag-Lloyd will also create additional transparency: With the new, internet-based quality promise dashboard, customers will be able to get an overview at any time of how Hapag-Lloyd is delivering on its quality promises. In the course of 2020, Hapag-Lloyd Online Business users will also get access to a separate personal area. Based on their own shipments, they will then be able to see exactly where Hapag-Lloyd stands in terms of delivering on its quality promises.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd