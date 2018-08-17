Hapag-Lloyd, Price announcement

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 17/08/2018

Hapag-Lloyd announces an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all non-DG cargoes for 20’ and 40’ General Purpose (incl. High Cube Container) on the westbound trade from East Asia (including Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean.

Valid for sailings commencing on September 1, 2018 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rate from East Asia (including Japan) will be as follows:

North Europe and West Mediterranean:

USD 1050 per 20′ Container
USD 2000 per 40′ Container
USD 2050 per 40′ High Cube Container

Adriatic:

USD 1375 per 20′ Container
USD 2550 per 40′ Container
USD 2600 per 40′ High Cube Container

East Mediterranean, Black Sea, Turkey & Egypt (Sokhna only):

USD 1500 per 20′ Container
USD 2300 per 40′ Container
USD 2350 per 40′ High Cube Container

North Africa:

USD 1750 per 20′ Container
USD 3400 per 40′ Container
USD 3450 per 40′ High Cube Container

These base rates are subject to the following conditions and surcharges:

Validity: until further notice
Scope definition please click here
Commodity: for definition please click here
Bunker related charges please click here
Security related charges please click here
Terminal Handling charges please click here
Peak Season Surcharge please click here

Local charges and contingency charges may apply.
Source: Hapag-Lloyd

