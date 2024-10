Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2024

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd AG achieved a Group EBITDA of approximately USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3.3 billion) and Group EBIT of approximately USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) in the first nine months of 2024.

Given the current course of business, characterised by stronger than expected demand and improved freight rates, and despite increased expenses related to the necessary diversion of vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 4.6 to 5.0 billion (previously: USD 3.5 to 4.6 billion) and Group EBIT of USD 2.4 to 2.8 billion (previously: USD 1.3 to 2.4 billion).

In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 4.2 to 4.6 billion (previously: EUR 3.2 to 4.2 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 2.2 to 2.6 billion (previously: EUR 1.2 to 2.2 billion).

Against the backdrop of very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

The final business figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published as planned on 14 November 2024.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd