Hapag-Lloyd Selects ORBCOMM’s Newest Dry Marine Container Telematics Solution to Manage Its Global Supply Chain

ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading global shipping lines, has selected ORBCOMM’s newest telematics technology to provide end-to-end visibility for their extensive fleet of dry marine containers. A pioneer in the digitalization of container shipping, Hapag-Lloyd is the first in the industry to leverage ORBCOMM’s purpose-built, innovative dry container IoT technology to drive efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction throughout their operations.

ORBCOMM’s dry container telematics solution meets Hapag-Lloyd’s requirements for future-proofing technology that ensures compliance with certified-safe maritime industry standards, reporting longevity, update flexibility and less than one-minute install. The state-of-the-art device features an impressive battery life, intelligent solar power management and the latest telematics capabilities with optional wireless sensor support, providing Hapag-Lloyd with a best-in-class dry container tracking solution for their large-scale deployment. The device also leverages ORBCOMM’s Global SIM for unmatched, cost-effective LTE coverage and is capable of supporting a wide range of wireless sensors using Bluetooth 5. ORBCOMM’s solution transmits the container’s real-time location and status over cellular connection to the Hapag-Lloyd LIVE platform, providing Hapag-Lloyd and its customers unmatched visibility of their shipments and deep data insights to make smarter, more informed decisions about their operations. In addition, ORBCOMM’s device is certified to the ATEX Zone 2 explosion-proof standard, ensuring safety for vessel crews and cargo.

“Hapag-Lloyd is a leader and innovator in the global shipping industry and represents an exciting win for ORBCOMM, as they join some of the largest Fortune 500 and 100 transportation, logistics and cargo companies who are choosing our IoT solutions to digitize their supply chains and achieve measurable bottom-line benefits,” said Al Tama, ORBCOMM’s Vice President of Container and Port Solutions. “With 20 years of experience delivering scalable IoT solutions to the global container industry, ORBCOMM is well-positioned to help Hapag-Lloyd execute the industry’s largest dry container tracking deployment to date.”

“It is our vision to build the world’s smartest container fleet and to provide valuable information to our customers at the frequency they need,” said Olaf Habert, Director of Container Applications at Hapag-Lloyd. “ORBCOMM’s advanced dry container solution offers the features and functionality we need to seamlessly manage our dry containers, while ensuring we improve the efficiency, safety, profitability and customer service levels throughout our complex global supply chains.”

Hapag-Lloyd expects to begin installing ORBCOMM’s solution on their dry containers later in the year.

Source: ORBCOMM Inc.