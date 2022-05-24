Hapag-Lloyd starts new Africa service (MAX) from India via Middle East to Maputo

Hapag-Lloyd will launch its new regular service Maputo Express (MAX) beginning of June 2022, expanding its Africa network with this bi-weekly cargo-connection. The direct service will operate between Jebel Ali (AE), Mundra (IN) and Maputo (MZ). With this lean three- port rotation Hapag-Lloyd has created a new service with fast transit times from the Westcoast of India to the Eastcoast of Africa. The stopover in the port of Jebel Ali, a Middle East hub for global cargo traffic, provides customers with further connections to the worldwide network. Hapag-Lloyd offers with this service also an in-bond-transit between Maputo and Komatipoort (ZA), creating a unique transportation gateway towards the North of South Africa.

“This expansion shows the confidence Hapag-Lloyd has in Africa’s potential. We connect a new destination with our global network, and we offer a competitive alternative for Johannesburg imports and Southerrn Africa exports through this new corridor. Plus we always aim at simplifying our network, especially with the current market challenges. By calling at only a few strategic ports, we make planning easier and speed up transportation time,” explains Jan Willem De Braal, Senior Director Trade Africa.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd