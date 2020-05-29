Hapag-Lloyd: Temporary Suspension of Gothenburg Express (GTE)

Recent News

  

With reference to our customer info letter dated April 1, 2020 we would like to inform you that as a result of the ongoing reduced demand due to the current COVID-19 situation, we decided to continue with the temporary suspension of our Gothenburg Express (GTE) until further notice.

In the interim period we will continue to offer weekly sailings to/from Gothenburg, Fredericia, Helsingborg and Oslo through our dedicated Feeder partner Unifeeder.

This change will provide you overall with a wider Network and increased frequency.

Please find below upcoming sailings:

Source: Hapag-Lloyd

