Hapag-Lloyd: There is nowhere we don’t go

As part of our Strategy 2023, we are focussing on taking our Inland services back to where they traditionally belong: at the top. Indeed, linking sea and land has always played a key role in Hapag-Lloyd’s core business.

Today, a dedicated team of more than 300 logistics experts – including specialists for your region and industry – offer tailor-made solutions for the last mile from more than 500 ports worldwide. We operate a vast network of more than 500 depots and 150 inland terminals. And in each region, we rely on several reliable local partners to move your cargo to its final destination via truck, train or barge.

If you aren’t already aware of these offerings, I would invite you to have a look at this new film, which showcases our existing products while putting a spotlight on our inland services.

By leaving your Inland business in our hands, you already benefit from our proven expertise, extensive network and professional equipment. On top of that, we offer an important benefit for your daily business: an easy communication process with just one point of contact for your entire transport.

Our goal for 2021 is to optimise your supply chain. And at the top of our agenda is doing everything we can to satisfy your requirements and to come up with new products that precisely match your needs. As part of these efforts, we will definitely be reaching out to you in the months ahead with more Inland initiatives – as our responsibilities extend beyond the sea.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd