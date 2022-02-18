Hapag-Lloyd to launch China Germany Express (CGX) service

Available from 1 April 2022, Hapag-Lloyd will offer the new China Germany Express (CGX) service as a two-port loop product. The new service will provide another gateway from and to Southern China and directly connect Northern Europe on a weekly basis. This will allow customers to benefit from intermodal capabilities in Dachan Bay and Hamburg – and to also gain access to Central and Eastern European markets.

“With our customers’ cargo planning and the strong demand for container transports in mind, we have developed this new service for China-Germany relations that pays attention to addressing the current market challenges,” said Andreas Buetfering, Senior Director Trade Management Far East at Hapag-Lloyd, adding: “We meet these challenges by offering our customers a new and fast connection between China and Europe whilst at the same time reducing complexities and increasing reliability for them.”

The new China Germany Express (CGX) service will operate with eight Panamax vessels and replace Hapag-Lloyd’s Far East Loop 6, 7 and 8 services from April 2022. This shift will result in a seamless transition to a product that enables an improved long-term cargo planning. The CGX will provide regular weekly departures with a solid 27 day transit time.

The first westbound sailing (Dachan Bay to Hamburg is scheduled for beginning of April 2022, and the first eastbound sailing (Hamburg to Dachan Bay) for beginning of May 2022.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd