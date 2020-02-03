Hapag-Lloyd to lower CO2 emissions using biofuel

Hapag-Lloyd is bunkering “bio”: To reduce the CO2 emissions generated by operating ships, one of its ships recently refuelled in Rotterdam with a new, eco-friendly biofuel. For the first time, the “Montreal Express” is being powered by so-called “B20” fuel, which consists of 80 percent low-sulphur fuel oil and 20 percent biodiesel based on cooking oils and fats that had previously been used in the food service/catering industry. The biodiesel generates up to 90 percent less CO2 emissions than conventional fuels.

With this test, Hapag-Lloyd is taking another step towards reaching its ambitious climate-protection goals. “By the end of this year, we want to have reduced our specific CO2 emissions by 50 percent compared to the reference year 2008. Biofuels like ‘B20’ can help us reach this target. This is because, in addition to having a low sulphur content, the fuel also emits less climate-damaging CO2 during combustion,” explains Jörg Erdmann, Senior Director Sustainability Management.

Hapag-Lloyd intends to use the test run with the “Montreal Express”, which operates in the St. Lawrence Coordinated Service 2 (AT 2) between Europe and Canada, to gain experience and information on the properties of the fuel in real-world use. “We are checking to see whether the share of biodiesel has any adverse effects on the equipment and the fuel processing on board the vessel. If the test is successful, more ships from Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet could operate using the ‘B20’ fuel in future,” adds Jan Christensen, Senior Director Purchasing & Supply at Hapag-Lloyd

Source: Hapag-Lloyd