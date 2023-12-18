Hapag Lloyd: Update on the Red Sea and Suez Canal situation

Last Friday Hapag-Lloyd experienced an attack on our vessel “Al Jasrah” in the Red Sea. Fortunately, the crew was not injured, and the vessel could continue its journey. As we see it today, the situation around the Suez Canal and the Red Sea is unsafe and the risks for our crews onboard are unacceptable.

This is why we have had to take the decision to avoid the Suez Canal and the Red Sea with immediate effect, and instead route our ships around the Cape of Good Hope. We will reassess the situation in the Red Sea regularly and reinstate our services through the Suez Canal when the situation in the area is deemed safe and secure for our ships and crews and your cargo onboard.

We very much apologize for any inconveniences and count on your understanding. We will keep you updated on the status of individual vessels and services on our customerNEWs section here – please ensure bookmarking this article.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd