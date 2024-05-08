Hapag-Lloyd wins ZEMBA tender for zero-emission shipping services

On 17. April, the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) announced that Hapag-Lloyd is the winner of its first tender for ocean shipping based on biomethane that achieves at least a 90 percent reduction of greenhouse gases. Through this deal, the ZEMBA members have committed to collectively avoid at least 82,000 metric tonnes of CO2e over two years.

The ZEMBA is a non-profit buyer’s group within the maritime sector, currently comprising 21 members, including international heavyweights like Amazon, Meta, IKEA, Nike, and Philips. It aims to accelerate commercial zero-emission shipping, enable economies of scale, and help cargo owners maximize emissions reduction potential beyond what any one buyer could accomplish alone. Choosing Hapag-Lloyd at their inaugural tender is a testament to our shared commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping industry.

Over the two-year contract period, which starts in 2025, ZEMBA members expect to collectively reduce 82,000 metric tonnes of CO2e through our certified, waste-based bio-methane service. The so-called book and claim system will be used to verify and appropriately allocate the emissions of our bio-methane shipping service. We are currently working with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and RMI on the development of a best-in-class, non-profit maritime book and claim system.

“We are proud to have been selected by the ZEMBA for this important zero-emission shipping initiative and to be able to provide immediate emission reductions to the ZEMBA members. To reach our goal of net-zero ship operations by 2045, we need partners like the ZEMBA to support us on our decarbonisation journey and push the boundaries of what’s possible. By offering our service, we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly and contribute to a greener future for global shipping.”



Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

“Climate-leading customers of the maritime shipping sector are stepping up in support of zero-emission shipping and the supply chain is responding. As we embark on this partnership, we commend Hapag-Lloyd’s transparency, collaborative spirit, and willingness to innovate with ZEMBA on this inaugural tender. Our collective procurement approach is working, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what’s technically and economically feasible in subsequent tenders, with a strong focus on maritime e-fuels. Through this first set of deals, ZEMBA members are reducing emissions in the near term, which is critical. We are also strongly urging suppliers of maritime e-fuels and other zero and near-zero emission propulsion alternatives to accelerate their market readiness in preparation for our next tender.”

Ingrid Irigoyen, President and CEO of ZEMBA

Source: Hapag-Lloyd AG