Hapag-Lloyd: Worldwide Price Announcement – Marine Fuel Recovery Surcharge

With this letter, we wish to inform you about the latest update on our Marine Fuel Recovery (MFR) table as global coverage.

Please note the MFR is valid for both directions and shown as a separate surcharge on your invoice and freighted Bill of Lading.

The worldwide MFR charges will be adjusted from the current to following revised levels, effective for sailings as of April 1st, 2021 and valid until further notice:

Further information about our IMO2020 strategy and our new fuel mechanism can be found on our website.

The FAK base rates as well as Security related surcharges, Peak Season surcharges (if applicable) and Terminal Handling Charges (THCs) . Other local charges and contingency surcharges may apply.

Please note that all changes that do require a legal 30-day notice are duly filed and announced in the respective Public Tariffs and this document shows some of these changes for international purpose only.

This document, in no way replaces the application of the Public Tariff.

