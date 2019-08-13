Hapag-Loyd implements new fees from Vietnam

With effect as from September 15, 2019 Hapag-Lloyd will implement below noted new surcharges from Vietnam to all destinations which will be due on top of the respective FAK rate applicable.

These new surcharges are “Additional Service Fee” (ASF) to cover handling of special commodities such as batteries, activated carbon, non-DG charcoal and “Flexi-Tank Service Fee” (FSF) for acceptance and handling of bulk commodities shipped in Flexi bags / Flexi tanks.

Charge “ASF” is applied based on commodities as specified and equipment types for all trades, whilst “FSF” is applied per box.



Source: Hapag-Lloyd