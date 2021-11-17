HAROPA voted Best Green Seaport 2021

On October 21st in Hong Kong, HAROPA PORT received the “Best Green Seaport” prize, awarded by the readers of the Asia Cargo News Magazine during the AFLAS Awards ceremony.

This is the fifth time that the Seine axis major river & sea port has received this trophy.

This year, HAROPA PORT was competing against the ports of Singapore, Long Beach and Hamburg.

This trophy highlights transport and logistics players who demonstrate excellence in terms of service quality, innovation, customer satisfaction and reliability.

It illustrates the recognition of the environmental policy of the first french port.

Source: HAROPA Port