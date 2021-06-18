Harren Bulkers adds first Handysize bulker to its fleet

The fleet continues to grow: Harren Bulkers is proud to announce the acquisition of the Handysize bulker Pabari. The fleet now counts 23 ships.

Bremen-based ship owning and ship management company Harren Bulkers has acquired the Handysize bulker Pabari (37,000 tdw, built 2012, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, South Korea). With an overall length of 186.96 m (beam 28.60 m, depth moulded 15.60 m), Pabari is currently the smallest ship in the Harren Bulkers fleet. The chartering is done by OneBulk from Hamburg.

Joachim Zeppenfeld, Managing Director at Harren Bulkers, explains: “We are very happy that we were able to complete the project together with our partners Bertling and OneBulk. Pabari is a modern ship with a highly flexible economic design. And, as the first Handysize bulker, she is a valuable addition to our growing fleet.“

Patrik Pukall, Head of Project Finance at Harren & Partner and General Manager at Harren Bulkers, adds: “In this market situation, we believe it is important to set up our projects on a stable long-term basis to secure financial stability for our project partners and, at the same time, take advantage of the positive market trend. We and our partner, OneBulk, were lucky to get the timing right.”

Source: Harren Bulkers