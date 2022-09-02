Harren Bulkers expands commercial activities

Bremen-based ship-owning and management company Harren Bulkers, a member of the Harren Group, is excited to announce a further expansion of its service portfolio with the foundation of a new commercial entity.

Harren Bulkers effectively manages the group’s fleet of modern bulk carriers, from Handy up to Post Panamax size. The newly founded commercial entity offers chartering services, commercial management of own and third-party tonnage as well as acting as independent time charter operating company.

“Being ‘close to the cargo’ has always been a cornerstone of the Harren Group. This is why Harren Bulkers will utilise and enhance the existing network and strive to assert the brand on the market for bulk tonnage,” explains Dr. Martin Harren, CEO of the Harren Group. “Harren Bulkers’ new commercial outfit will approach the leasing and long-term time charter markets. Customers will benefit from more choices and individual solutions.”

The NewCo, trading under the name Harren Bulk Shipping, will be managed and operated by Harren Bulkers’ existing team and management. In addition, dry bulk veteran Jan-Philipp Rauno recently joined as Managing Director. “Japhi brings over 30 years of extensive experience with dry bulk markets, especially in the Handy, Supra/Ultra and Panamax segments. He has held various senior management positions with reputable dry bulk companies throughout Europe,” says Capt. Joachim Zeppenfeld, Managing Director at Harren Bulkers. “We have agreed on a long-term partnership. I am extremely pleased that Japhi is part of our team now.”

Jan-Philipp Rauno stresses: “I am excited to expand our commercial dry bulk competence and expertise under the Harren Bulkers umbrella. I expect that we will significantly increase our fleet of modern bulk carriers in the near future.”

