Harren Bulkers takes over Post-Panamax and adds two more bulk carriers to its management

Only a few months after the launch of Harren Bulkers, three 93,000 tdw Post-Panamax bulkers have been secured for the fleet on a long-term basis.

Bremen-based shipping company Harren Bulkers is proud to announce the acquisition of the Post-Panamax bulker Topas (built 2011). The ship will be named Pablo. With an overall length of 229.2 m (beam 38.0 m, draft 14.9 m), Pablo is currently the biggest ship in the Harren Bulkers fleet. The two sister ships Turmalin and Tuerkis (both built 2012) were taken over by Oldendorff Carriers and renamed Constantin Oldendorff and Clemens Oldendorff just after delivery. Oldendorff entrusted Harren Bulkers with the technical management of the vessels.

Dr. Martin Harren, Managing Director of Harren Bulkers and the Harren & Partner Group, explains: “Our bulker division is becoming an increasingly important and larger part of our group. As such, it only makes sense that we would continue to grow our fleet strategically in the long term. The three Post-Panamax vessels are just the first step – one that will lay the foundation for acquiring more ships and expanding our fleet. Once again, our bank, the Ostfriesische Volksbank, proved to be a reliable partner to implement this project.”

Joachim Zeppenfeld, Managing Director of Harren Bulkers, emphasises the quality of the ships: “The three bulkers were built by COSCO Zhoushan Shipyards in China. There is currently sufficient demand for this size of tonnage. We have used these types of vessels for many years, and they have always performed extremely well.”

Patrik Pukall, Head of Project Finance at Harren & Partner and General Manager at Harren Bulkers, adds: “We have seen a strong response from potential partners since Harren Bulkers was founded. We would like to use this momentum, coupled with the positive developing market environment, to implement further projects.”

With its new entity Harren Bulkers, the Harren & Partner Group wants to bring its experience, expertise and passion to the bulker market. Harren Bulkers is the new one-stop shop for all kinds of bulk carrier projects and offers full asset management and financing, and provides access to commercial bulk markets through its global network. The dedicated bulker team consists of more than 30 experienced technical superintendents, engineers and operators while the young fleet comprises 22 vessels. Harren Bulkers’ promise to customers and business partners: Everything we do drives value – we work cost-effectively to better preserve the value of your assets with diligent care and superior service. Benefit from our experience and full-service suite and leave your vessel in safe hands with us.

