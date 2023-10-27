Harren Group expands its service portfolio and launches Harren Ship Management

Re-think ship management: Inspired by customer feedback on ship management services available in the market, German maritime services and logistics provider Harren Group revisited its vast expertise in managing their own fleet as well as third-party vessels for over three decades. Today, the group offers holistic, forward-looking ship management services to owners under the new Harren Ship Management brand. Their mission: to ensure clients actually experience the value ship management can bring to their asset.

The holistic management strategy is built on a vessel-centric approach that proactively takes into account the constantly changing market environment and the key stakeholder interests of owners and charterers.

Owners directly benefit from the extensive know-how of the wider Harren Group with their range of vessel types and deep expertise in owning, managing, chartering and commercially operating ships. This holistic expertise is key to ensuring a vessel is consistently well positioned to earn the best possible revenues.

Comprehensive ship management services are available for all major vessel types, including heavy-lift and multi-purpose vessels, tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore wind.

Harren Group Managing Director Nils Aden describes the new service: “A multi-million-dollar asset deserves more than standard off-the-shelf management. It’s vital to be proactive about taking the many constantly changing parameters into account. This ranges from managing opex in different market cycles to dynamically adapting charterer requirements and adjusted asset strategies.” Aden continues: “An owner’s success depends heavily on their managers’ ability to connect the dots. We fully understand our customers’ needs from our own daily operations.”

Harren Group CEO Martin Harren adds: “With our deep understanding of commercial markets, we are uniquely qualified to help vessels generate the highest possible revenues. Our ship management clients further benefit from access to our wide-ranging group activities, global office network, strong approach on sustainability and engineering excellence.”

Source: Harren Group