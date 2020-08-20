Hartmann Reederei upgrades connectivity package to expand digitalisation strategy

Marlink will leverage its expertise in intelligent hybrid networks to deliver a comprehensive suite of value adds and managed services

Oslo/Paris, 19 August 2020. Marlink, the maritime industry’s leading provider of smart network solutions, has signed a major new service upgrade agreement with Hartmann Shipping Services, Leer, Germany.

The contract will see Hartmann move from an allowance-based VSAT connectivity to an unlimited Committed Information Rate (CIR) service, providing the bandwidth needed to take the next step into digitalisation of its services.

Shipping company Hartmann, part of the Hartmann Group of Companies provides technical and commercial management to a fleet of 62 modern owned and third party ships, comprising gas tankers, container vessels and bulk carriers.

In addition to enhanced connectivity, the new agreement will see Marlink increase its provision of value added digital services including remote access for onboard IT network and OEMs into shipboard systems via its XChange Universal Remote Access.

A separate network for crew will enable seafarers to access Marlink’s XChange Media service, enjoying dedicated news and information in local languages as well as international to improve crew wellbeing and provide them with accurate sources for news distribution.

With increasing complexity of applications across multiple networks, Hartmann has also considered proactive cyber security compliance, implementing Skyfile Antivirus Premium, XChange Data Manager Premium and Cyber Detection solutions as well as IT LINK Monitor for onboard IT management. Together with Marlink’s standard security devices already implemented, this will help Hartmann Reederei to align with upcoming IMO 2021 regulations.

IT LINK monitor provides a managed service that removes the burden of IT compliance from crew, enabling shoreside IT departments to monitor the whole IT infrastructure onboard each vessel. This can be expanded with a software distributor which allows to update networks and software updates remotely.

Additionally shore side receive regular management reports which provides a simplified process for understanding bandwidth consumption and network usage. “Our operations cover the entire value-added chain of shipping and work closely with national and international partners, relying on a solid reputation to achieve high standards of quality,” said Mr. Ulrich Adami, Managing Director, Hartmann Reederei. “Marlink’s services provide the foundation for a new chapter in our history as we further digitalise our fleet, improve our operational profile and achieve cyber compliance.”

“Hartmann Reederei recognises that the modern ship operator needs a suite of smart solutions that seamlessly connects people and assets around the globe,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “By choosing to upgrade its services with Marlink, we can support Hartmann’s digital enablement strategy to the benefit of the business and the crew.”

