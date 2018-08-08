Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Harvey Gulf offer their $836 million fleet for merger with GulfMark

Harvey Gulf offer their $836 million fleet for merger with GulfMark

in International Shipping News 08/08/2018

Harvey Gulf this week announced in the media that they have offered a rival deal to merge with Gulfmark. This comes hot off the heels of July’s announcement of a deal between Tidewater and Gulfmark.

Matthew Freeman, VesselsValue Director, states:

With a combined fleet size of 274 vessels, a merger between GulfMark & Tidewater would lead to one of the largest OSV fleets in terms of overall size with an average age 10.7 years old.

If a merger would materialise between Harvey Gulf and GulfMark, it would mean a smaller overall fleet size of 129 vessels but with an average age of 9.2 years old.

The Harvey Gulf fleet consists of 57 OSV’s and 6 OCV’s (a sector that GulfMark does not currently have a presence in) so the main questions here are size over speciality and what the future holds.


Source: VesselsValue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software