Has the liner party ended?

Lines have thrived in the pandemic, and should continue to do so despite a growing number of risks, according to Drewry’s latest Container Forecaster report.

It’s hard to shake feelings of dread and déjà vu in recent news. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings flashbacks of Cold War nuclear terror that could trigger 1970’s-style high inflation, while fresh Covid lockdowns in China call back to a more recent world trauma.

Topping things off, another Evergreen container ship has run aground, the ironically-named Ever Forward, almost a year to the day since the Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for six days – this time in Chesapeake Bay on the US East Coast.

These events are all adding to the uncertainty in the container market and have expanded the laundry list of risks facing carriers.

So far, lines have thrived in the chaos brought about by pandemic, posting an estimated EBIT profit of $214 billion in 2021.

In the latest Container Forecaster, Drewry examines if the headwinds are now so strong that carriers will be blown off course?

It does seem counterintuitive that prices are declining at a time of severe liner supply chain disruption (i.e., a war between Russia and Ukraine, China lockdowns, both on top of existing logistics bottlenecks) and when fuel prices are surging.

We at Drewry don’t think this is the end of the bull run for container freight rates, but the market is extremely volatile and things can change very fast.

From what we hear the situation in China is more like what happened at the start of the pandemic, whereby enforced factory shutdowns or slowdowns has created a supply outage. This is bad news for carriers as it chokes off the supply of goods and forcibly reduces demand for their services. It’s also possible that forward bookings pre-CNY (to get ahead of congestion) has left something of a demand vacuum post-CNY.

How rates develop will depend on how long this situation in China lasts, and also how the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war pans out, but a firebreak in container demand has the potential to expedite the container supply chain recovery that has been the number one market driver for the past couple of years. If that happens, we would expect to see prices come down swiftly.

Drewry estimates that effective container ship capacity (the number of slots available to the market) was some 17% below its potential in 2021 (on the basis that port productivity was at pre-pandemic 2019 levels) and similar is expected for 2022 (see Figure 1).

It can’t be stressed enough: this is the foundation for carriers’ super-profits and the sole reason why they have largely brushed off all of the various risks encircling them.

But the inability to confidently predict the conclusion of port congestion is a major source of uncertainty. From a forecasting perspective this means we have to be prepared to quickly drop our baseline priors as events unfold, and to consider alternative scenarios, under which this could happen either earlier or later.

Based on market intelligence and customer polling (see Figure 2), we now believe that market normalisation will not occur before 2023. China’s adherence to its zero-tolerance public health response to Covid is one of the main reasons why we have we have forecast that supply chain recovery will happen later than previously expected.

Using AIS ship tracking data, Drewry has developed a new indicator for port congestion (see Figure 3). It measures the number of container ships waiting outside of three baskets of selected ports (high, medium and low volume), with the final output standardised using the z-score statistical method (the number of standard deviations from the pre-pandemic 2019 mean). We define port congestion as occurring when the z-score reading is 2 or above.

The results tell us that high-volume ports around the world, on average, were heavily congested throughout 2021, and not only are they not improving but that they appear to be getting worse. Worryingly, we are also seeing more medium-volume ports enter the congested z-score territory, while congestion at low-volume ports is also deteriorating.

This is logical as problems at bigger ports will eventually trickle down as more ships are diverted in search of clear gateways.

Drewry has developed this indicator for use in its revamped weekly Container Capacity Insight report, but we will also continue to share the findings within the Container Forecaster.

Our view

Recent events have not fundamentally changed our outlook for the trade and the timing of any unwinding in container supply chain disruption. It looks like more of the same for the container market in 2022 with more disruption, extreme freight rates and carrier profitability. However, what has changed are the risks, which are now more heavily weighted to the downside.

