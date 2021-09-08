Hatenboer-Water appoints OWM Group as its first Certified Service Partner for United Kingdom Continental Shelf

Maritime water solutions provider Hatenboer-Water has appointed Aberdeen based water management and compliance company OWM Group (Offshore Water Management Ltd) to extend its network as to sales, product delivery and onboard installation and services. With the partnership, Hatenboer-Water expands its global reach – and especially so in the UKCS.

The Certified Service Partner scheme is part of Hatenboer-Water’s strategy to extend the scope of its partnerships and offer consistent and high quality to shipping and offshore customers worldwide. The certificate not only comprises sales, but also technical support and consultancy of water monitoring and sampling services. Indeed, Hatenboer-Water aims to be the industry reference, providing full-scope water treatment products and services, such as (drink)water makers, pressure sets, sampling services and training courses.

OWM Group supports customers assets globally: on platforms, drilling rigs, FPSO’s and Oil & Gas and Renewables service vessels. Both companies have known each other for several years and feel the formal partnership is a logical step that fits neatly in the companies’ commercial strategies.

Neill Crone, General Manager at OWM Group, states: “I am delighted to bolster OWM’s services with this agreement. OWM and Hatenboer-Water share a commitment to ensuring everyone is drinking safe water – wherever they are in remote environments. This partnership enhances both our abilities to deliver. As many assets in our local market are suffering from age related degradation in their water systems, it has never been more important for us to promote best practice to our clients and this unique access to Hatenboer-Water packages ensures that we continue to deliver.”

Growing global network

Hatenboer-Water’s service network has expanded rapidly in recent months and now includes Al Estagamah Group (Saudi Arabia), Ålesund Maritime AS (Scandinavia), Altomar (Brazil), Hatenboer-Water Americas (USA – Houston office and warehouse) and Pe-Gu (Turkey). With Scotland-based OWM, another strongpoint in its network is achieved.

Guy Heinen, Hatenboer-Water’s Chief Commercial Officer, says: “We have been working with OWM Group in the UK for some years and always to mutual satisfaction. Obviously, there is some overlap in our activities, but the synergies exceed these by far. As the roll-out of our integrated product sales and technical support strategy accelerates, partly due to the covid pandemic, this is the perfect time to formalise our partnership with OWM Group. They are experiencing a growing customer demand for water treatment equipment and have a strong network in the Offshore and Oil and Gas markets, especially in the North Sea region. This makes our agreement a perfect fit. We look forward to continue and expand our cooperation for both our worldwide clients.”

RO’s on stock

One of the products expected to benefit most from this partnership is Hatenboer-Water’s standardised Reverse Osmosis Water Maker (RO) range. These systems ensure clean drinking water on board any vessel and are kept on stock. To guarantee optimal knowledge and service levels, Hatenboer-Water trained two OWM service engineers for commissioning RO’s onboard and is shooting instruction videos. In addition, the company plans to develop tool kits to support its global partner network more and more.

Source: Hatenboer-Water