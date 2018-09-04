Hatteland Display launches leading-edge panel computers, bridge displays and control solutions at SMM

Hatteland Display, the industry-leading global provider of specialised display and computer solutions for maritime use, will unveil a number of new solutions and demonstrate its latest future-focused technological developments at the SMM 2018 maritime trade fair in Hamburg (4-7 September 2018).

New to Hatteland’s Series X Generation 2 (G2) range and shown for the first time at SMM are state-of-the-art, high-performance 8” and 13.3” panel computers. The latter features full HD capability offering considerably increased resolution – a groundbreaking feature on such a compact display size that contributes to safer and easier operation of source equipment. Installation of the new all-in-one panel computers has been greatly simplified, with improved support for different console wall thicknesses. The deployment of thumb screws reduces the need for tools.

The powerful but keenly-priced new panel computers also boast a substantial increase in system performance with up to 8GB RAM (dual channel) available, while an option for wide temperature configuration contributes to improved heat management. The main chipset lifecycle has been extended to 10 years plus, and a separate input/output board drives further cost reduction and offers the option of IO customisation, all underscoring the system’s ingenuity, longevity and cost-effectiveness for technology manufacturers and system integrators looking to construct the bridge systems of tomorrow.

Also due for launch at SMM is Hatteland Display’s cutting-edge new 4K 43” display, which will take its place alongside the equally versatile, comprehensive and innovative 32” and 55” models in the firm’s class-leading Series X G2 MVD range of 4K resolution displays. Sharing its feature-rich technology with the other sizes in the Series X G2 display range, the Ultra High Definition 43” display can receive data from multiple sources and, assisted by meticulous in-house optical bonding, present it with unparalleled 4K brightness, clarity and contrast, even from a distance, and in any and all light conditions. The 43” display is designed to complement and accelerate the development of integrated bridge systems, as maritime technology manufacturers work towards safer and more efficient operational solutions with increasingly sophisticated interfaces.

Key to the utility and user-friendliness of the 43” display (and its 32” and 55” sisters) is Hatteland Display’s new touchscreen solution designed for use with an active stylus. The configurable data display enables input from an enormous variety of sources to be combined on the same screen: signal sources can accordingly be assigned to any area, and the active stylus means that complex bridge operations can be planned, processed and handled with a far higher degree of speed and accuracy. This capability is another facet of Hatteland Display’s far-sighted thinking, feeding into the novel approaches which are revolutionising bridge system design. Hatteland Display will be demonstrating its active stylus technology on a Series X 55” chart table at SMM.

“Our customer-focused ideology has always driven us to design products which both anticipate step-changes in user experience and drive transformative initiatives in themselves,” says Mehdi Bounoua, Sales Director EMEA, Hatteland Display.”With our input, advanced next-generation bridge systems are already becoming a reality – and as avatars for quality and modernity, our new panel computers and displays will contribute towards new levels of safety, operational effectiveness and economy on board.”

Hatteland Display’s exciting new technology can be found, alongside other products from its extensive portfolio, at SMM 2018 in Hall B6, Stand 250.

Source: Hatteland Display