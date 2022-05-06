HAV Group receives preliminary approval for hydrogen-based energy system for ships

HAV Group ASA has been granted preliminary approval for the hydrogen-based energy system developed in the FreeCO2ast project. The approval is a major step towards the commercial use of hydrogen fuel by a commercial vessel.

“Hydrogen can be the key to achieve zero-emission shipping. This regulatory approval takes us an important step towards commercializing our hydrogen solutions and realizing the zero-emission ambition. The learnings from this comprehensive approval process are highly important for HAV Hydrogen’s competence in designing hydrogen system solutions,” says Kristian Osnes, project manager for the FreeCO2ast Project and managing director at HAV Hydrogen.

Alternative design approval

The Norwegian Maritime Authority has issued a statement of preliminary assessment which confirms that the alternative design is considered feasible and sound in accordance with IMO guidelines on alternative design (MSC.1/Circ.1455) and that the project is ready to advance into the final design phase.

This means that HAV Hydrogen’s technology is ready to enter the commercial stage where the company can start offering its products to the global maritime market

HAV Hydrogen is one of the first companies to receive this type of approval for a maritime hydrogen-based energy systems with a liquid hydrogen tank below deck from the Norwegian flag.

FreeCo2ast project

HAV Hydrogen’s energy system is a spin-off from the groundbreaking FreeCo2ast project, which is currently developing a high-capacity hydrogen energy system that can be retrofitted onboard one of Havila Kystruten’s coastal cruise ships.

The FreeCo2ast project is supported by the Norwegian Research Council, Innovation Norway and Enova.

Major project partners are amongst others Havila Kystruten and HAV Group’s subsidiaries HAV Design, Norwegian Electric Systems and HAV Hydrogen, in addition to the research institutions Sintef Ocean and Prototech.

The fuel cell manufacturer Powercell AB and tank system supplier Linde Engineering GmbH have contributed with knowledge and expertise in their respective areas.

“The almost four years of cooperation with internal and external project partners in the FreeCo2ast project is obviously a major contributor towards the preliminary design approval. The ability to cooperate closely with highly experienced sister companies covering both ship design, electrical integration and hydrogen systems, gives us a competitive edge as a group”, adds Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group ASA.

Next steps

HAV Hydrogen will now enter into the final design stage for its hydrogen-based energy system.

“We are now in a position where we can offer shipowners the necessary competence in selecting hydrogen system solutions and guide them through their approval processes, as well as delivering the marine zero-emission systems. The key is to align the right technology for the right need at the right time,” concludes Kristian Osnes at HAV Hydrogen.

Source: HAV Hydrogen