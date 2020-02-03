Have Your Say On BIMCO’s Offshore Accommodation Charter

The time charter party for accommodation support vessels currently being developed by a specialist BIMCO subcommittee is ready for wider consultation amongst stakeholders engaged in the offshore accommodation industry.

At a meeting in Oslo on 22-23 January, the subcommittee reviewed comments from the recent Documentary Committee meeting, continued drafting and finalised a first draft for consultation. The form, which is based on SUPPLYTIME 2017, has been codenamed ASVTIME.

“ASV operations are quite different from typical SUPPLYTIME operations which explains why it has taken some time to get where we are. At this point in time, we are keen to share the draft with other players in the offshore accommodation industry to get their views,” says Edwin de Vries, Director at Wagenborg Projects & Logistics/Wagenborg Offshore and Chairman of the subcommittee.

If you work with accommodation support vessels and would like to review the consultation draft, please contact BIMCO’s Contracts & Clauses department via email: [email protected] – we would really value your comment and feedback.

The draft reflects the special features of ASVs engaged in the offshore oil and gas and renewables sectors as well as the operations they perform. The subcommittee has specifically opted to include more elaborate provisions on traditional issues such as accommodation and catering, while introducing new clauses relating to e.g. gangway, crane, offshore bunkering, parallel operations and extended offshore operations.

Anders Helsinghoff Fjord, CEO Denmark, Shipbroker, Hagland Shipbrokers, who is also member of the subcommittee and represents the second largest offshore broker worldwide, says:

“The subcommittee aims to develop a charter party for accommodation support vessels which strikes a balance between the rights and obligations of owners and charterers. In my view, the draft we have developed meets this aim, and I feel confident that the new charter party will be useful to all stakeholders in the offshore accommodation industry so I hope the offshore broking community will support this initiative.”

The subcommittee also includes representatives from A2Sea, Eni, Floatel International, Noord Nederlandsche P&I Club, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S, Wikborg Rein, and Orsted.

Source: BIMCO