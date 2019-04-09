Havila Kystruten and KONGSBERG sign long-term service agreement

Havila Kystruten AS and KONGSBERG have signed a ten year long “Power-by-the-Hour” service agreement for four new coastal cruise vessels that are currently under construction. The contract value is 150 MNOK.

“It’s extremely important for Havila Kystruten to operate our new fleet with as little downtime as possible due to service requirements or equipment failure. Power by the hour is a tool made possible in the age of digitalisation, and we are looking forward to experience it’s benefits for our customers,” says Per Sævik, Chairman of Havila Kystruten.

Power-by-the-Hour was launched in 2017, and was first sold to the cargo operator NorLines the same year. The agreement means that the vessel owner is handing the responsibility for service planning and performance back to the equipment’s supplier, Kongsberg Maritime. The customer pays a fixed charge per hour of operation, per ship. Kongsberg Maritime monitors the equipment aboard each vessel from shore, collecting data from onboard sensors. KONGSBERG’s engineers will be able to connect to the ship and carry out service activities remotely or, if necessary, send out a service engineer to do the job. The agreement also covers planned maintenance, while day-to-day maintenance aboard ship will be carried out by the shipping company itself.

“Power by the hour harnesses the power of “big data”. The system enables us to offer ships better and more comprehensive service agreements than before,” says Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime.

From January 2021, Havila Kystruten will operate four passenger ships on the coastal route between the cities of Bergen in south western, and Kirkenes in northern, Norway. The ships will be equipped with a large equipment package from Kongsberg Maritime, including main propulsion thrusters of type Azipull with Permanent Magnet (PM) drive motor, PM tunnel thrusters, and stabilisers. Kongsberg also delivers the ships’ LNG systems, which include four Rolls-Royce Bergen gas engines.

Source: Kongsberg Maritime