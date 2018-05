Havila Shipping ASA: Charter contract with Axxis for the PSV Havila Fortune

Havila Shipping ASA has entered into charter contract with Axxis Geo Solution AS for the PSV vessel Havila Fortune.

The contract is for a firm period of 6 months with options thereafter.

Commencement will be in June 2018.

Havila Fortune will be taken out of layup to serve the contract.



Source: Havila Shipping ASA