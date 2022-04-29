Havila Shipping ASA: Sale of PSV vessels

Recent News

  

30/04/2022

Havila Shipping has entered into agreements with buyer for sale of the PSV vessels Havila Aurora and Havila Fortune. The sale of the vessels is according to the present restructuring agreement. Havila Aurora was delivered to the buyer today. Havila Fortune is scheduled to be delivered within the next month. The Buyer has committed not to operate the vessels within the offshore sector. The sale will have limited effect on the company’s liquidity.
Source: Havila Shipping ASA

