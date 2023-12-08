Hayfin to acquire up to $1bn of shipping assets through Maritime Yield strategy, building on longstanding sector track record

Hayfin Capital Management (“Hayfin”), a leading alternative credit platform, today announces that it has completed a fundraising process for its Maritime Yield strategy. Having attracted c.$400m in capital commitments for the fund, Hayfin will have the capacity to acquire up to $1bn of shipping assets when coupled with conservative debt financing.

Through the Maritime Yield strategy, Hayfin will invest across each of the industrial maritime sectors, with a focus on acquiring top-specification assets that generate predictable and uncorrelated cash yields from blue-chip counterparties.

Hayfin maintains a discrete profile but has a sizeable Maritime industry footprint with continuous investment activity across direct lending, alternative credit, leasing, and ship ownership, complete with an in-house ship management platform, Greenheart Shipping. This latest fundraising round is a further extension of its strong track record in the maritime sector, having invested in excess of $3 billion across the various sectors – dry bulk, tankers, containers, LPG, and LNG. The Maritime Yield strategy received strong support from a diverse group of both new and existing investors including leading insurance companies, pension funds, family offices, and infrastructure funds.

Andreas Povlsen, Head of Maritime, commented: “This latest pocket of capital dedicated to the maritime industry is a powerful complement to our existing capabilities. Having acquired more than 80 vessels and concluded more than $1bn of charter revenues, we continue to execute on our strategy of generating strong risk-weighted returns from a quality hard-asset base. Our strategy in maritime focuses on aligning patient institutional capital with attractive fuel-efficient assets and predictable as well as diversified cash yields generated from investment-grade counterparties.”

Nino Mowinckel, Managing Director, Maritime Funds at Hayfin, stated: “Shipping markets are undergoing a period of profound structural change with rising barriers to entry, constrained supply-side dynamics, expanding tonne miles, and tightening regulatory regimes that will increase asset utilisation rates over time. We believe that the industry continues to benefit from adopting a more institutional, value-add infrastructure model, transitioning away from short-termism and sub-scale platforms.”

Source: Hayfin Capital Management