HD Hyundai CEO meets with Saudi investment minister

in Shipbuilding News 15/11/2022

Chung Ki-sun, CEO of HD Hyundai, the holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, met with Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih in Seoul last Friday to discuss business cooperation opportunities in the shipbuilding and related sectors. The Korean shipbuilding giant set up a shipbuilding joint venture with Saudi Arabian entities in 2017 and another JV for producing ship engines in 2020. It is uncertain whether Chung will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, when he visits Korea this week. They met in Seoul in 2019
Source: Pulse

