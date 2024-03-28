HD Hyundai chair commits to upping support for foreign workers

HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap met with foreign workers at its shipyard to ensure decent working conditions against the backdrop of an increasing number of workers from abroad at around 8,700.

Kwon, along with other key executives from HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding affiliates, held a luncheon meeting with 42 workers from Vietnam, Uzbekistan and other foreign countries in Ulsan on Wednesday.

“The company will strive to ensure that you return in glory and in good health when you go back home,” he said.

Kwon also encouraged workers to maintain a focus on safety in their tasks.

“I am aware of the company’s efforts toward foreign workers,” said a worker from Uzbekistan named Rustamjon, one of the participants at the luncheon. “I’ll do my best to adapt well and foster mutual collaboration and support.”

As part of its support measures for international employees, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries provides on-site interpretation services and customized dietary options to meet specific needs. The company has also produced safety education materials in various languages and conducts tailored safety education sessions.

