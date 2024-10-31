HD Hyundai Develops A New Ship Design for Ammonia Dual-Fuel Container Ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore sector, has developed a new type of an ammonia-fueled container ship, positioning itself at the forefront of the green ship market.

On October 29th(Tuesday), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering confirmed it received Approval in Principle (AiP) from LR (UK) and DNV (Norway) for its 15,000-TEU ammonia dual-fuel ultra-large container ship.

Following the successful order of the world’s first ammonia-fueled medium-sized LPG carrier in October 2023, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is now expanding ammonia fuel technology to a different type of ships.

As a zero-carbon emission fuel during combustion, ammonia is being spotlighted as a next-generation solution for the maritime industry, which faces increasingly strict regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

The new container ship utilizes a twin-skeg design with two main engines and propellers, enhancing fuel efficiency compared to the single-skeg configuration.

HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding subsidiaries and research teams collaborated to create a robust safety design, which includes separating ammonia fuel tanks from crew quarters to reduce risks in the unlikely event of a leak. Furthermore, detailed safety protocols were established for various operational scenarios.

Earlier this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering hosted the International Tech Forum in Athens, Greece, attracting over 100 industry professionals and receiving considerable interest in the new ammonia-fueled ship.

“It is highly meaningful that we have proactively developed a new ship design that incorporates ammonia, an eco-friendly fuel, along with enhanced safety measures,” said Jeon Seung-ho, CTO at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. “Going forward, we will continue to develop technology to deliver eco-friendly ships that meet market demands in a timely manner.”

Source: HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering