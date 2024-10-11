HD Hyundai develops ammonia dual-fuel engine

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) developed a zero-carbon ammonia dual-fuel engine to lead the market for eco-friendly shipbuilding, the company said.

The HiMSEN Ammonia Dual-Fuel Engine received model-based class approvals recently from the world’s seven major ship classification societies.

Their approvals came after testing for the world’s first high-pressure direct-injection ammonia engine at HD HHI’s Engine Technology Center in Ulsan, which was attended by representatives from the American Bureau of Shipping, Det Norske Veritas, Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, RINA, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai and Korean Register.

HD HHI said it will start commercializing the engine now that a detailed examination and a compliance review have been finalized with the model-based class approvals.

According to the shipbuilder, the engine is suitable for ammonia carriers, as well as for marine power generation and propulsion purposes.

The company also plans to supply the engine to land-based power generation markets.

Compared to ammonia engines using the low-pressure premixed combustion method, the new engine has greater output and fuel efficiency, as it compresses air in the engine combustion chamber and then burns it by injecting ammonia at high pressure.

Global engine makers have faced difficulties developing a high-pressure direct-injection ammonia engine.

HD HHI explained that it set up an optimized fuel spraying time and period to maximize burn rate while utilizing the selective catalytic reduction system to minimize the amount of nitrogen oxide and unburned ammonia.

Additionally, the Integrated Scrubber developed by HD HHI’s parent firm, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, was used for a drastic reduction of ammonia concentrations.

“The development of this ammonia engine is meaningful as we will be able to lead the market and provide an extended eco-friendly dual-fuel engine lineup,” an HD HHI official said.

“We aim to enhance our advanced technology and take the lead in the futuristic eco-friendly ship market.”

