HD Hyundai Holds Marine Platform Technology Meeting with Siemens

HD Hyundai Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Hyundai Mipo Shipbuilding, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries announced on Feb. 28 that they recently held a Marine Platform Technology Council meeting with Siemens Digital Industries Software at Hyundai Mipo Shipyard in Ulsan, Korea.

The Marine Platform Technology Council aims to review the current status of an integrated design and production platform currently under construction by key executives from HD Hyundai and Siemens. The meeting was attended by more than 30 executives from each company who reviewed the status of joint development and shared strategies for the future including a development road map for the integrated platform.

In the future, HD Hyundai and Siemens plan to expand the scope of their collaboration to build an industry metaverse that can visualize design and production work and simulate shipbuilding processes in advance to maximize design and production efficiency in the shipbuilding industry.

Previously, HD Hyundai and Siemens inked a business agreement to jointly develop a next-generation design platform in April 2022 and an agreement to jointly develop a design-production integrated platform in October 2023 to develop a digital manufacturing innovation platform.

“Building an integrated digital production system that manages all data from ship design to production on a single platform is the core competitiveness of the shipbuilding industry in the future,” said Kim Hyung-kwan, president of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. “We will change paradigms of the shipbuilding industry by realizing the most complete virtual shipyard through advanced platforms.”

“Siemens will apply its global digital transformation experience to HD Hyundai to support transformations of shipbuilding design and production platforms,” said Joe Bohman, vice president of Siemens.

Source: Business Korea