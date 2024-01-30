HD Hyundai Names World’s First Methanol-Powered Container Ship

HD Hyundai announced on Jan. 28 that it held a naming ceremony for a 16,200 TEU methanol-powered super-sized container ship at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, Korea.

Measuring 351 meters in length, 54 meters in width, and 33 meters in height, the vessel is the first of the 18 mega container ships ordered from HD HHI by global shipping group AP Moller-Maersk.

The ceremony was attended by more than 100 VIPs including HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, and Robert Maersk Uggla, chairman of Maersk.

The first methanol-powered mega container ship has been named Ane Maersk. It is named after Robert Maersk Uggla’s mother, Ane Maersk McKinney Uggla, who is also chairwoman of AP Moler Holdings.

Notably, the vessel is the first of its kind to place its cabins at the bow, improving both cargo loading efficiency and operational visibility.

After the naming ceremony, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung and Robert Maersk took a tour of the cabins and engine room and wished the Ane Musk a safe voyage.

Source: Business Korea