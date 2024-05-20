HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Receives New Order From Asian Owner

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai specialized in shipbuilding, announced on May 17 that it has recently signed a contract to build two PCs with a shipping company based in Asia.

The total order amount is 133.2 billion KRW.

The two PCs will be built by HD Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding and are scheduled to be delivered by August 2027.

Including this order, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has received orders for a total of 98 ships (including 1 offshore unit) worth 11.33 billion USD to date, achieving 83.9% of the annual order target of 13.5 billion USD (provisional).

By ship type, the company has received orders for 8 LNG carriers, 34 PCs, 36 LPG/ammonia carriers, 1 ethane carrier, 2 liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 6 VLCCs, 3 tankers, 2 PCTCs, 1 FSRU, 1 offshore and 4 naval ships.

Source: HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering