HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Showcases Advanced Ammonia Emission Reduction Tech

On May 31, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering held an “International Tech Forum” in Athens, Greece, inviting over 100 shipbuilding and maritime professionals from around the world. During the event, the company unveiled a new eco-friendly technology capable of reducing the emission levels of toxic gases from ammonia fuel to zero.

The technology revealed by the company is a proprietary integrated ammonia scrubber system. While globally, shipbuilders are developing ammonia-fueled vessels that attract attention as environmentally friendly ships with zero carbon emissions, the key issue remains the safe elimination of the toxic risk posed by the ammonia fuel used.

An integrated ammonia scrubber is a next-generation eco-friendly technology capable of absorbing and reducing emitted ammonia in two stages, achieving near-zero emission levels. The design also strategically places exhaust outlets far from crew living areas, enhancing safety measures.

On the same day, the company also introduced its in-development “AI ship management system” and “remote drone system.” The company emphasized that applying these systems to ammonia-fueled ships would enable real-time detection of minor ammonia leaks, thereby preventing potential accidents.

Since last year, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured orders for four ammonia-fueled LPG carriers, including the world’s first two ammonia propulsion LPG carriers.

Source: Business Korea