HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering To Build 2 Container Ships for Asian Owner

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai specialized in shipbuilding, announced on November 7 that it has recently signed a contract to build 2 container ships with a shipping company based in Asia.

– The total order amount is 317.6 billion KRW.

– The four vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and scheduled to be delivered by March 2027.

– Including these orders, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has received orders for a total of 171 ships (including 1 offshore unit) worth 19.16 billion USD to date, achieving 141.9% of the annual order target of 13.5 billion USD (provisional).

– By ship type, the company has received orders for 8 LNG carriers, 3 LNG bunkering vessels, 62 PCs, 48 LPG/ammonia carriers, 24 container ships, 3 ethane carrier, 2 liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 6 VLCCs, 7 tankers, 2 PCTCs, 1 FSRU, 1 offshore and 4 naval ships.

Source: HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering