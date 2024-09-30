HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering To Build 4 Container Ships for Asian Owner

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai specialized in shipbuilding, announced on September 27 that it has recently signed a contract to build 4 container ships with a shipping company based in Asia.

– The total order amount is 674.6 billion KRW.

– The four vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and they are scheduled to be delivered by May 2027.

– Including these orders, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has received orders for a total of 160 ships (including 1 offshore unit) worth 17.78 billion USD to date, achieving 131.7% of the annual order target of 13.5 billion USD (provisional).

– By ship type, the company has received orders for 8 LNG carriers, 2 LNG bunkering vessels, 60 PCs, 44 LPG/ammonia carriers, 22 container ships, 1 ethane carrier, 2 liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 6 VLCCs, 7 tankers, 2 PCTCs, 1 FSRU, 1 offshore and 4 naval ships.

Source: HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering