HD KSOE gauges carbon emitted over LNG ship’s lifespan

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate shipbuilding holding company of HD Hyundai Co., is calculating the carbon emitted by liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers over a vessel’s lifecycle.

In a world first, the company will measure CO2 emissions from the stage of raw material procurement to those of vessel construction, operation and scrapping to advance its green strategy through quantification of the carbon emitted by ships from cradle to the grave.

HD KSOE from Tuesday took part in Nor-Shipping 2023, a four-day shipbuilding and marine expo in Oslo, Norway, and sent top-tier management including Chairman Ka Sam-hyun, President Ahn Kwang-hun and HD Hyundai President Chung Ki-sun. They discussed cooperation with global shipping companies, classification societies and the shipbuilding industry.

Chung also held talks with International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Lim Ki-tack on major issues in global shipbuilding and shipping.

In the UK on Wednesday, HD KSOE signed an agreement with Lloyd’s Register, Knudsen OAS Shipping of Norway and HHI to calculate carbon emissions over the life cycle of an LNG carrier of 174,000 cubic meters, specifically a vessel purchased by Knudsen that HD KSOE will deliver this month.

HD KSOE and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will analyze the process and provide data such as those on raw materials and energy use for each process. Lloyd’s Register will develop modeling to calculate emissions and Knudsen will provide carbon data throughout the stages of ship operations, maintenance and scrapping.

“HD Hyundai’s technology will be the core driving force behind the grand eco-friendly transformation of the oceans,” Chung said.

At Nor-Shipping, HD KSOE obtained the basic design certification approval in principle for a multi-purpose gas carrier of 22,000 cubic meters from the ship registration agency Liberian Registry and Lloyd’s Register. The vessel transports liquefied carbon dioxide, ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas.

Source: Korea Economic Daily