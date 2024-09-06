HD KSOE Lands 250-Billion-Won Order for 2 LNG Bunkering Vessels, Attaining 126% of Annual Target

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) recently announced that it has signed a 247.9-billion-won (approximately $183.6 million) contract with a European-based shipping company for the construction of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels.

The vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and delivered to the client by November 2027.

Including these contracts, HD KSOE has received orders for a total of 150 vessels (including one offshore unit) valued at $16.97 billion this year, provisionally attaining125.7 percent of its annual target ($13.5 billion).

By vessel type, orders which HD KSOE landed included eight LNG carriers, two LNG bunkering vessels, 60 petrochemical carriers (PCs), 44 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers and ammonia carriers, 12 container ships, and one ethane carrier. Two liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers, six very large crude carriers (VLCCs), seven tankers, two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), one floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), one offshore unit and four specialty vessels.

Source: Business Korea