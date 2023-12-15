Healthy Tanker Rates Bode Well for the Future

Tanker market has retained healthy freight rates, despite challenging conditions. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “despite ongoing volatility stemming from seasonality and market shifts, freight rates in the tanker market remain healthy, instilling optimism among tanker owners. This positive outlook is bolstered by underlying market fundamentals that suggest a bullish trend extending beyond the first few months of 2024. After a record-breaking streak of 38 consecutive positive days, the Baltic Dirty Tanker Index (BDTI) has seen a decline for 24 of the last 27 days, falling to 1,129 points. This marks a 24% decrease from the peak of 1,487 points reached on 1st November 2023, the highest level since 29th March 2023. The Baltic Clean Tanker Index (BCTI) has again climbed to over 850 points (858), mirroring the levels observed in September 2023 after hovering around 750-800 points for the past two months”.

According to Xclusiv, “the influx of Russian diesel into Brazil remains uninterrupted, and projections indicate that volumes will maintain a robust presence in the early months of 2024. Brazilian importers have already secured contracts for Russian diesel barrels scheduled for delivery in January. In November, Brazil imported a substantial 10.5 million barrels of diesel products, and the trend continues with 2.2 million barrels imported thus far in December. During November, Russia held the position of the primary country of origin for diesel imports into Brazil, contributing a noteworthy 7.7 million barrels to the total for that month. In December, this trend continues with Russia supplying 1.6 million barrels so far”.

Meanwhile, “India’s voracious demand for Russian crude has recently tapered off due to an upsurge in Middle Eastern oil flows, widespread refinery maintenance activities, and heightened scrutiny of vessels transporting Russian oil. However, it is anticipated that these inflows will rebound in the coming months, solidifying Russia’s position as the largest non-OPEC exporter and the primary crude oil supplier to India in the foreseeable future. Despite reaching a peak of 2.1 million b/d in June and maintaining levels as high as 1.69 million b/d in September, imports of Russian crude by Indian refiners have displayed a declining trend in recent months. Russia continues to be India’s foremost crude oil provider, constituting approximately 33% of total crude imports, equivalent to 1.51 million b/d, in October, and 35% of total crude imports, around 1.55 million b/d, in November. While some state-owned refiners are expeditiously fulfilling term commitments with Middle Eastern suppliers, the lifting of sanctions on Venezuela has sparked the interest of private Indian refiners to resume purchases from the South American supplier. Nonetheless, with crude prices dipping below the $80/b psychological threshold and OPEC+ production cuts supporting prices, India could see a resurgence in Russian crude imports in the coming months”, Xclusiv noted.

“The recent spate of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a critical oil trade chokepoint, has heightened maritime security concerns and could lead to further increases in already-elevated regional insurance costs. These attacks, carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, have targeted a variety of vessels, including car carriers, tankers, and dry bulkers, regardless of the vessels’ nationality. In response, navies and coast guards have issued advisories urging increased vigilance, and the United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has been issuing regular alerts about the potential for drone attacks. If these attacks persist or expand, insurance premiums for ships sailing through the Red Sea could rise significantly, particularly for vessels linked to vulnerable nationalities. Charterers in North Asia and Singapore have estimated that the additional war risk premium for a single Persian Gulf-North Asia voyage on a LR2 tanker could range from $5,000 to $60,000 for every seven days. Charterers typically pay for seven or fourteen days of additional war risk insurance, depending on the specific agreement. Additionally, there is an incremental charge for every 12-24 hours above this duration”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide